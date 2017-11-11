Serena Williams Calls Out Baby Daddy Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Baby Daughter Too Much

New father Alexis Ohanian just wants to spoil his baby girl! Serena Williams took to social media today to jokingly call out her fiancé and baby daddy for buying their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia way too many things!

‘I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I’m going to explode,’ the tennis champion tweeted.

‘Books don’t count!’ the Reddit co-founder adorably replied.

But of course, the man is not buying his baby just books.

He actually took to Instagram to show off a small version of Thor’s hammer that he bought for the baby as they were getting ready to watch Thor: Ragnarok.

‘Junior’s first movie. Mama needed a day off to relax. I rented out the whole theater, so we’d be able to just have the family and some friends, the squad and Junior. Of course, mama fell asleep,’ Ohanian said in a video he posted as he panned the camera so we could see Serena sleeping on his shoulder.

Thor: Ragnarok is a family affair. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

What an amazing family they make!

The couple got engaged back in December and on September 1, they also welcomed their first baby together.

Ever since then, Williams and Ohanian have been updating fans on pretty much everything regarding the baby girl.