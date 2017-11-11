FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
serena williams aaron carter mariah carey jay-z Blake Griffin justin bieber kate middleton paris jackson caitlyn jenner Chloe Green Justin Verlander harvey weinstein kris jenner Kevin Spacey selena gomez meek mill blake shelton the weeknd simon cowell wendy williams Francia Raisa Peaches Geldof khloe kardashian
Home » Lifestyle

Serena Williams Calls Out Baby Daddy Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Baby Daughter Too Much

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/11/2017
0
0


serena_williams_alexis_ohanianSource: etonline.com

New father Alexis Ohanian just wants to spoil his baby girl! Serena Williams took to social media today to jokingly call out her fiancé and baby daddy for buying their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia way too many things!

‘I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I’m going to explode,’ the tennis champion tweeted.

‘Books don’t count!’ the Reddit co-founder adorably replied.

But of course, the man is not buying his baby just books.

He actually took to Instagram to show off a small version of Thor’s hammer that he bought for the baby as they were getting ready to watch Thor: Ragnarok.

‘Junior’s first movie. Mama needed a day off to relax. I rented out the whole theater, so we’d be able to just have the family and some friends, the squad and Junior. Of course, mama fell asleep,’ Ohanian said in a video he posted as he panned the camera so we could see Serena sleeping on his shoulder.

Thor: Ragnarok is a family affair.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

What an amazing family they make!

The couple got engaged back in December and on September 1, they also welcomed their first baby together.

Advertisement

Ever since then, Williams and Ohanian have been updating fans on pretty much everything regarding the baby girl.

Post Views: 0

Read more about serena williams alexis ohanian

Advertisement

You may also like
Serena Williams Looks Great In Photo With Her Adorable Yawning Baby Alexis – Check It Out!
11/06/2017
Serena Williams Works Out With Ciara Ahead Of Beauty And The Beast Themed Wedding This Month!
11/04/2017
Batmobile And All! Serena Williams Dresses Infant Daughter As Batgirl For Halloween – Check Out The Adorable Pic!
10/31/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *