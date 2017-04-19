Serena Williams Announces She Is 20 Weeks Along!

It looks like Serena Williams is pregnant with her first baby!

The tennis player took to social media to announce her first pregnancy and the fans were very excited and did not hesitate to congratulate her.

Serena broke the unexpected news today on Snapchat, saying that she is 20 weeks along.

The sports champion posted a full body selfie taken before a mirror. She wore a yellow one-piece swimsuit that showed off her baby bump and the caption simply read “20 weeks.”

As fans may remember, back in December she also made her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian known. The announcement was very special as she did it in the form of a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table, we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes,” the sweet post read.

Nowadays, the expecting parents seem just as happy together.

Serena Williams holds the record for the most titles won in the Open era.

In January 2017, the tennis player won her 23rd title at the Australian Open against her own sister, Venus.

In March she, unfortunately, pulled out if the BNP Paribas Open after she injured her knee.

Now that she is pregnant, there is no news about her return to the field.

But we are sure she is going to have a lot of fun being a mother to her bundle of joy as she recently attended her friend Ciara’s baby shower and she looked like she was having a blast!