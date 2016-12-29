Serena Williams and Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian are Engaged

2016 isn’t done serving up some love. Serena Williams is engaged!! We can confirm that the tennis star and her boyfriend, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are ready to put a ring on it. Spokesperson’s for both Serena and Alexis camps have also confirmed the news.

The tennis great first shared the news via her Reddit account (no explanation needed), posting a really sweet poem beside a cartoon of Alexis getting down on one knee and Serena with love seemingly in her eyes. Its caption read “Future Mrs. Kn0thing”. Cuties!! Ohanian responded to the post through his personal Reddit account, stating that Serena made him the happiest man on the planet. A spokesperson for Alexis confirmed that he popped the question while the two were in Rome on vacation.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2015 after Serena’s fling with the Canadian Superstar Drake. A source close to the situation confirmed that all her friends and family are thrilled for her. The source also stated that Serena has never been this happy with a man before, and though it sounds cheesy, it was love at first sight.

However, the insider also commented that they are very opposite in many ways, though they are very similar in many ways too. Their non-stop laughing really fuels their relationship, and they’re both on the same page in life in terms of their excitement to start something new with each other and build a family.

We’ve even been told they have already started thinking about marriage dates. We have been told that the lovebirds are hoping for it to happen in a year or thereabout. The source notes that Serena is uber-excited to plan it.

We are so excited for the happy couple, and congratulations to them!