FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
serena williams simone biles Ayesha Curry venus williams khloe kardashian cristiano ronaldo lamar odom ciara lebron james carlos correa caitlyn jenner Blake Griffin tiger woods russell wilson o.j. simpson kendall jenner kylie jenner nikki bella travis scott john cena aaron rodgers ronda rousey larsa pippen
Home » Sports

Serena Williams And Husband Alexis Cradle Adorable Baby Daughter In Gorgeous White Dress At Their Wedding – Check Out The Cute Family Snap!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/18/2017
0
0


serena williamsSource: sheknows.com

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. looked adorable at her parents’ wedding, and we have the first pics! As you might have guessed it already, the groom looked dapper, the bride took our breath away, but it somehow looks like the 2-month-old baby managed to steal the show. But that’s Okay – after all, there’s no competition!

The bundle of joy ‘walked’ down the aisle in her grandma’s arms and she wore a cute ivory dress, complete with bejeweled sleeves!

She had everyone present at the Beauty and the Beast themed wedding melting!

Check out the pics here:

So precious! Not to mention that her adorable style was made even cuter by her knitted booties!

Even though she is still to grow a lot of hair, the few brunette curls were perfectly complemented by the white bow they gave her!

Can you handle the cuteness? Us either!

As for the wedding, we have learned that it was attended by some big Hollywood names, such as Colton Hayes, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and even Beyonce!

Advertisement

The latter two even reportedly spent time in each other’s company and even though it might have been a little awkward because of their and their husbands’ feud, they managed to be cordial for the sake of their mutual friend’s special day.

Post Views: 0

Read more about serena williams alexis ohanian

Advertisement

You may also like
Check Out The First Pics Of Serena Williams In Her Stunning Wedding Gown!
11/18/2017
Inside Beyonce And Kim Kardashian’s ‘Awkward’ Reunion At Serena Williams’ Wedding
11/17/2017
Social Media Addicted Kim Kardashian Slammed For Ignoring No-Phone Rule At Serena Williams’ Wedding!
11/17/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *