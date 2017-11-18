Serena Williams And Husband Alexis Cradle Adorable Baby Daughter In Gorgeous White Dress At Their Wedding – Check Out The Cute Family Snap!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. looked adorable at her parents’ wedding, and we have the first pics! As you might have guessed it already, the groom looked dapper, the bride took our breath away, but it somehow looks like the 2-month-old baby managed to steal the show. But that’s Okay – after all, there’s no competition!

The bundle of joy ‘walked’ down the aisle in her grandma’s arms and she wore a cute ivory dress, complete with bejeweled sleeves!

She had everyone present at the Beauty and the Beast themed wedding melting!

Check out the pics here:

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Photos Are Here! Get All the Details on Her Custom Gown https://t.co/E192FZm3wx — People (@people) November 18, 2017

So precious! Not to mention that her adorable style was made even cuter by her knitted booties!

Even though she is still to grow a lot of hair, the few brunette curls were perfectly complemented by the white bow they gave her!

Can you handle the cuteness? Us either!

As for the wedding, we have learned that it was attended by some big Hollywood names, such as Colton Hayes, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and even Beyonce!

The latter two even reportedly spent time in each other’s company and even though it might have been a little awkward because of their and their husbands’ feud, they managed to be cordial for the sake of their mutual friend’s special day.