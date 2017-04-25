Serena Williams And Her Fiance Spend Relaxing Babymoon In Mexico Following News Thay’re Expecting!

Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ahanian are relationship goals! Their love seems so strong and they always look so happy in each other’s company! Not to mention that the couple are expecting a baby and they took this opportunity to go for a babymoon vacation to Mexico!

There, the paparazzi caught them laughing and having a great time while cozying up to each other on the beach.

As fans of the champion tennis player may already know, Serena has recently officially announced that she is pregnant with her and Ahanian’s first baby together! It is a reason of great joy for the couple as well as for the fans who cannot wait to welcome the special baby into the world!

Now, the happy couple headed to Playa del Carmen in Mexico to make sure the good news is celebrated the right way! With lazy times on the beach and non-alcoholic refreshments!

They were, of course, spotted spending quality time on the beach looking over the moon and we don’t blame them. It looks like the tech millionaire and the tennis player are going to bring to the world a superbaby, both athletic and brainy!

They definitely looked thrilled to start a new chapter in their lives – that of being parents.

However, in order for them to spend some relaxing time with one another and the unborn baby, they brought a lot of security with them to make sure they remain undisturbed during the vacation.

Williams and Ohanian recently got engaged as well and the woman even took to social media to announce she was 20 weeks along with a snap of her wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit which showed off her baby bump.