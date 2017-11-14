Serena Williams And Her Fiancé Are Getting Married Sooner Than You Think

Serena Williams intends to marry her fiancé Alexis Ohanian very soon. In a report from the Daily Mail, the publication reported that the brand new parents are getting married on the 16th of November.

At the moment, no one knows for sure as for where the wedding will be located, but the ceremony will undoubtedly feature A-list celebrities including people like Kris Jenner, Beyonce, Jay-Z. Ciara, as well as Future.

According to reports, cell phones won’t be allowed during the ceremony, and Vogue has the exclusive rights to the wedding pictures.

As you may know, Williams and the Reddit founder revealed their impending nuptials in December of 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia, on the 1st of September, 2017.

In other news, Serena Williams recently complained that her fiancé spends a little bit too much money on toys for their baby. In a Twitter post, she wrote: “if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia, I’m going to explode.”

Serena has been showing sweet photos of her new baby girl all over social media lately, and in one picture, Alexis and Olympia sat together in the bathtub. Although their family life has been great as of late, not everyone has been sensitive to their fortunate circumstances.

Ilie Nastase made an inappropriate comment about Alexis and Serena not long ago when he asked the question, “what color will it be? Chocolate or milk?” His words were widely condemned by people in the tennis community as well as those in popular culture in general.