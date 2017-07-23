Serena Williams And Fiance Alexis Ohanian Share Lovely ‘Baby Class 101’ – How Did They Do?

It looks like Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are already champion parents! The tennis champion took to social media yesterday to share with the fans her and her Ohanian’s ‘Baby Class 101’ journey.

In this particular class she documented, the expecting parents learned how to swaddle their yet to be born infant by using baby dolls.

It is safe to say that first-time mommy Serena is a natural!

In one Snapchat, the sports star cheered herself on before turning to Ohanian.

‘Good swaddling, Serena! Yes! Look at this student. Oh, what happened?’

The flustered fiancé explained that he couldn’t help it as his doll could be seen lying poorly wrapped in its blanket, before he lifted it up like a football.

Source: snapchat.com

‘Sir, that is not how you carry the baby,’ Williams jokingly said.

But Ohanian was well aware his lovely fiancée was going to be a great mother long before this class.

During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier in the month, the Reddit co-founder gushed about his wife-to-be, saying ‘She is awesome at a lot of things, and she is well on her way to being an awesome mom.’

Alexis then revealed that he’ll be taking paternity leave when their baby is born and doing the best job he can as a first-time dad.

Do you think the pair will make great parents?