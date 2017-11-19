Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Are Married! But Where Was Her Bestie Meghan Markle?

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, tennis ace Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian have gotten married. The wedding was a Beauty and the Beast themed event, and the couple filled their guest list with A-list stars, including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. But one high profile celebrity who seemingly skipped the event was Williams’ good friend, Meghan Markle.

Just 11 weeks after Williams and Ohanian welcomed a baby girl, Alexis Olympia, and two years after they began dating, the couple wed at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. People Magazine reports that rumors of a wedding in the Big Easy started last month when the two took a trip to the city to reportedly check out potential venues.

The festivities began the day before the wedding ceremony with a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant, Meril. And, earlier this month, the tennis superstar celebrated by treating her sister, Venus, and close friends Lala Anthony and Ciara to an ultra-swanky girl’s weekend in New York City. The ladies enjoyed their stay at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences, which included five-star spa treatments, trapeze’ing, and nights out dancing.

However, one person seemingly missing from all of the celebrating was Markle. Guests were not allowed to take pictures of the wedding because a magazine bought photography rights to the event, so it’s possible Markle and Prince Harry were there and kept a low-profile as they did at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. But, Markle was clearly not present for the rehearsal dinner or the girls weekend.

According to The Star, Williams and Markle became friends back in 2014 when they both participated in a charity-celebrity football game. Markle wrote on her blog that the two instantly hit it off, laughing and talking about “girly stuff.”

The 7-time Wimbledon champion eventually became a confidante for Markle, and the two texted often and grabbed lunch together whenever they could. The Suits actress shared that she and Williams have a lot in common: they are the same age, love fashion, and are big fans of hot sauce.

Markle is nearly finished filming the current season of the USA network legal drama, and she has reportedly told executives that it will be her last. Once shooting has wrapped, many expect that Prince Harry will propose.