Selma Blair Joins Shannen Doherty in ‘Heathers’ Reboot Series

How very. Exactly 30 years after the cult classic Heathers hit theaters, a new television version is now in the works that will present a whole new slant on the story. Shannen Doherty, one of the stars of the original movie, will have a small role in the reboot, and now it’s been announced that Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair will have a recurring role, as well.

Blair will play Jade, described as “a rough-edged, gold-digging stripper” who is married to the 82-year-old father of one of the new Heathers, played by Brendan Scannell.

The original 1988 Heathers starred Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer, whose new boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) convinces her to break from the “Heathers” clique.

The duo ends up taking things a bit too far when they kill all three Heathers and frame the murders as suicides, causing a panic at their high school.

Do I look like step Mother Theresa ? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

At one point, Ryder was expected to return for a TV follow-up on Bravo that would’ve seen Veronica’s daughter dealing with a new clique of “Ashleys.”

Instead, the new version will be an anthology series, featuring Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica and following the same general path as the original movie.

Melanie Field, Scannell, and Jasmine Matthews will play the new Heathers, with actor James Scully taking over the role of J.D.

Heathers was originally ordered at TV Land before it was moved to Lifetime, and the show will now debut next year on Paramount Network.

That’s the new name for Spike TV, which will officially be renamed and relaunched as a “premiere” channel along the lines of AMC and FX in January 2018.

Doherty will have a “pivotal, unnamed” role in the Heathers TV show, possibly only appearing in the pilot. She played the role of Heather Duke in the original 1988 film.