Selma Blair has Another Public Breakdown

Selma Blair has been trying to get over her embarrassing episode last summer when she made a scene and was taken off a plane but it looks like the actress may be far from fine.

According to reports, on February 4, Blair had another public meltdown that made the eyewitnesses very “uncomfortable.”

Blair took to Instagram to share with her followers what had happened, her eyes full of tears.

“Ok. So my head is pounding. I drove away from a gas bump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur,” she began.

“And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded,” she went on. “Then I burst into tears in front of the barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying.”

As we already mentioned, last year in June, Blair was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher on her way home from Cancun, Mexico.

The People vs. O.J. star, who had been traveling first class with her son Arthur Saint, was allegedly enjoying a glass of wine when she suddenly freaked out.

“He burns my private parts. He won’t let me eat or drink. He beats me. He’s going to kill me,” she screamed.

A few months later, the actress talked about what had happened during her “psychotic blackout.”

“I was going through something, I had a glass of wine. Someone gave me a pill that I thought was something I had taken before which I don’t take on a regular basis.”

She added, “It was something completely different, a very bad choice, and I had a total psychotic blackout.”

Since then, Blair has been trying to move on by stepping out with her new boyfriend, Ron Carlson. However, the pair may already be facing trouble.