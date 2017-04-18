Selfies In Voting Booths Now Legal Because Of Justin Timberlake Mishap!

Justin Timberlake had an interesting effect on public policy in Tennessee!

Lawmakers in Tennessee have reconsidered a law declaring photos in voting stations illegal after the infamous singer-songwriter got himself in some trouble in October of 2016.

The star was under fire after he posted a picture of himself casting his ballot in a Memphis, Tennessee voting booth.

The Tennesse law previously forbade citizens from using any technology to record or take photographs while standing inside the polling booth.

Transgressing the law at the time was only a misdemeanor; with a punishment that could result in 30 days in jail and a $50 fine.

On Thursday, April 13th, the Tennessee Senate created a new bill to allow photographing and video taking in a ballot booth, except in circumstances where the person intends to commit voter fraud, including voter intimidation or to sell a vote.

Timberlake had no idea he was breaking the law at the time of his selfie.

In his Instagram selfies from October 24th, he captioned the photo saying, “I just flew from L.A. to Memphis to #rockthevote. Choose to have a voice! If you don’t, then we can’t HEAR YOU!”

Justin was a Hillary Clinton supporter and a native of Tennessee. In August of last year, the famous songwriter and his wife Jessica Biel attended a $33,400-a-plate lunch ceremony for the former Democratic candidate.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million people but failed to establish a majority in the Electoral College.

Shortly after Timberlake’s brief brush with the law, he appeared on Jimmy Fallon in October and Fallon asked him, “What have you been up to? We never talk.”

The singer said, “I recently voted, super quiet, under the radar. Went home to Tennessee and voted. Super quiet, in and out. No one even knew.”