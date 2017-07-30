Self-Sufficient Blac Chyna Proves She Doesn’t Need Rob – Makes 15K For One Hour Long Club Appearance

The reality TV star is perfectly capable of earning some big bucks all on her own. Judging by her latest gig, it looks like Blac Chyna doesn’t need Rob Kardashian to take care of her financially.

According to new reports, the former stripper earned no less than $15,000 for just 60 minutes of ‘work’ after she appeared at hotspot Project LA on Saturday night.

An assistant of sorts for Chyna was first spotted with a large wad of cash before Kardashian’s former fiancée was seen leaving her SUV and entering the club.

The 29-year-old was escorted inside by her new rapper boyfriend Mechie.

Despite the generous appearance fee, the pair did not stay at the club for long.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly know, ever since Rob’s revenge porn scandal on social media, his baby mama has been busy promoting herself.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, made an effort to look her best for her big night.

She looked stunning in a red, wavy wig by Kendra’s Boutique and rocked some bold black lipstick.

The celebrity also wore $250 Shane Justin SS/17 polka-dot bell bottoms, but most importantly, she looked in high spirits.

Maybe receiving such a big amount of money for doing virtually nothing had something to do with her disposition.

Following her court appearance, when she got a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, Chyna told reporters that she was a self-sufficient woman who did not need the help of the famous family to earn big money.

‘I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians,’ she stated.

Chyna seems to have moved-on with 24-year-old rapper Mechie, since splitting from the father of her daughter Dream.

