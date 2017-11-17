‘Self-Conscious’ Kylie Jenner Doing Everything She Can To ‘Keep An Eye’ On Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is doing everything in her power to keep tabs on rumored baby daddy Travis Scott. The reality star even reportedly purchased a mansion close to her home in Calabasas just to keep an eye on her new boyfriend. Is Jenner taking things too far?

In Touch Weekly reports that Jenner is planning on installing cameras throughout the home so that she can check on Scott whenever she wants. An insider claims that Jenner doesn’t want Scott to move in with her just yet, but she also doesn’t trust him. Scott’s friends, meanwhile, are starting to think that he’s in a little over his head.

From Baby Names to Becoming a Parent Before Age 30: Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood and Wanting Kids https://t.co/6FzAzBTVVp — People (@people) November 17, 2017

The rumors follow last week’s revelation that Scott might be cheating on Jenner with a model. An insider revealed that Scott was sleeping with one of his old friends and that their romance isn’t anything new. Unfortunately, Jenner is completely in the dark about Scott’s cheating ways and would be devastated if she found out.

Kylie Jenner, of course, has other things to worry about than her new boyfriend’s loyalty. According to People, Jenner has been staying out of the limelight after rumors started about her pregnancy a few months ago.

Jenner is expected to have the baby sometime in February and she’s afraid to go out in public because she is self-conscious about her looks. An insider claims that Jenner has always been insecure about her outward appearance, and those insecurities have heightened in the wake of the pregnancy.

oh happy day 💞 wearing a new color by @kyliecosmetics "Boy Bye" launching this Halloween along with 10 other shades xo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Although Jenner is dealing with a lot of drama at the moment, she is getting plenty of support from her family. The source revealed that the Kardashians have known about the baby for quite some time and are thrilled to welcome another addition to their growing family. While Jenner’s pregnancy was a complete surprise, everyone can’t wait for the birth.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only member of the family who is expecting a child. Her older sibling, Kim Kardashian, is also gearing up for her third baby with Kanye West. As if that isn’t enough, Khloe Kardashian is also reportedly expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.