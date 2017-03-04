Selena Gomez’s One-sided PDA Towards The Weeknd In Paris Has People Worried

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd were in Paris together this past week and the pictures taken by the paparazzi make them seem really unhealthily codependent. Is this relationship really the best idea?

In fact, it looks more like Selena is giving her new beau too much affection as she’s practically hanging off his body their whole promenade through the streets of Paris while he looks extremely stiff or even annoyed by her PDA.

As you may already know, while the couple were staying in Paris, The Weekend’s former girlfriend, Bella Hadid was coincidentally also there, staying at a nearby hotel.

Selena may have though that she should show his ex that he’s hers now but went a little overboard.

Furthermore, the reason why they were in France was not for a romantic vacation together but because The Weeknd had a concert there so she just came along.

As fans already know, the artist couple made their relationship public unintentionally after being photographed making out beside a dumpster at an Italian restaurant. Since then, their romance has been on a fast track and they even went on a Venice getaway before heading to Paris.

However, their apparently destructive relationship has Selana’s family in particular, very worried about her.

Gomez das just been released from rehab in November of last year and her close ones are afraid that The Weeknd is not a good influence because he is a drug user.

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from,” revealed one trusty source.

Do you believe that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are indeed headed for a disaster or are people mistaken and their romance is actually a good thing?