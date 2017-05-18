Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Bad Liar’ Is About The Weeknd Not Justin Bieber – Should Bella Hadid Be More Angry?

Many people thought that Selena Gomez’s new song, “Bad Liar,” was about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Biber, and his lack of honesty.

Well, this idea was wrong and could not be further from the truth.

The 24-year-old pop music star has not spoken, but one of her songwriters had enough of the speculation and decided to clear things up.

Once more the whole thing unfolded on social media.

The website Genius.com, which specializes in sharing lyrics, tweeted a link for fans to discover more about the words in the song.

The tweet read: “LYRIC PREMIERE: @selenagomez is all of us tryna get over an ex on her new track ‘bad liar.’”

Justin Tranter jumped on the opportunity to put the misconception to rest.

Tranter tweeted: “You got some of the lyrics wrong, and it’s actually about trying to hide magic feelings for someone new, but not being able to. Xo.”

You got some of the lyrics wrong, and it's actually about trying to hide magic feelings for someone new, but not being able to. Xo https://t.co/nL8ooKgdXa — Justin Tranter (@justtranter) May 18, 2017

With Tranter’s explanation, it is easier to understand the meaning of the track.

A part of “Bad Liar” is now getting a lot of attention online and has people talking.

Here is what got Internet commenters all fired up.

It went like this: “I was walking down the street the other day / Trying to distract myself / Then I see your face / Ooo, you got someone else / Tryna play it coy / Tryna make it disappear / But just like the battle of Troy / There’s nothing subtle here.”

“Bad Liar” gives insight about the beginning of her relationship with R&B and pop music crooner The Weeknd, who was dating his former girlfriend, model Bella Hadid before they got together and made things official in January.

The lyrics will probably anger Hadid some more because they suggest that Gomez had her eyes on The Weeknd before he became single.

The 20-year-old model dated the “Starboy” artist for over a year before they broke up in November.

Sources close to Hadid have said that she had a hard time dealing with the split and even took some time off from the dating scene.

“Bad Liar” is a real departure from the current standards of pop radio and she showed real boldness by taking this approach.

It was able to amass over five million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

It is an impressive accomplishment for a young pop star who pays a lot of attention to what kind of product she puts out.

Fans were surprised with the new musical direction, but the overall response has been positive.