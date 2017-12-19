FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian justin bieber Addie Collins Zinone Mandy Teefey angelina jolie kylie jenner anna kournikova Rupert Murdoch meghan markle prince harry carmelo anthony Chris Matthews barack obama Eniko Hart t.i. Annette Roque kate middleton alyssa milano kourtney kardashian matt damon brad pitt tamar braxton Papoose
Home » Lifestyle

Selena Gomez’s Mother Was Reportedly Taken To The Hospital Following A ‘Heated Conversation’ About Justin Bieber

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/19/2017
2
851 Views
0


Selena Gomez’s Mother Was Reportedly Taken To The Hospital Following A ‘Heated Conversation’ About Justin BieberSource: bet.com

It seems that, unfortunately, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s reunion is taking a toll on her family. Her mother was reportedly hospitalized after learning about how serious these two have become in such a short amount of time. Check out more details about this tragic situation.

 

Selena managed to push her family and friends’ concerns aside to be able to get back with Justin. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, is now severely affected by this whole situation.

It seems that the police were called to Mandy’s L.A. hotel and she was voluntarily taken to the hospital in order to get treatment.

TMZ reported that this happened just after Mandy and Sel got into a ‘heated’ conversation about Justin and Selena’s reunion.

Selena told her mom that they were undergoing couple therapy and that was the moment that Many realized just how serious things have become between the two.

We already know that Sel and Justin have been through quite a lot of things during their turbulent relationship over the years, and Selena even had to go to rehab after their breakup.

So, it’s rather understandable that her mother is so concerned about everything that has been going on lately.

 

Sel and Justin were just spotted jetting off to Seatle over the past weekend, and according to sources, they also made plans to spend New Year’s Eve together.

Unlike Selena’s loved ones, Justin’s own family seems to be entirely okay with his reconciliation with Selena.

Advertisement

‘I support anything [he does],’ Justin’s mother admitted earlier this month. ‘If he loves her, I love her. I’ve met her, and we have a special bond. I think she’s precious.’

Post Views: 851

Read more about justin bieber Mandy Teefey selena gomez

Advertisement

You may also like
Inside The Huge Family Problems Selena Gomez’s Justin Bieber Romance Is Creating – Her Mother Even Unfollowed Her On Instagram!
12/19/2017
Selena Gomez’s Mother Pens Emotional Tribute To Miscarried Daughter Scarlett
12/19/2017
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Planning To Spend New Year’s Eve Together In New York Following Their Romantic Getaway To Seattle
12/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

JP
12/19/2017 at 7:42 am
Reply

I feel sorry for her mother…nothing worse than seeing your child with someone you know isn’t good for them. Frustrating when there’s nothing you can do about it. Bieber is trash!


carolyn Lenford
12/19/2017 at 7:40 am
Reply

He look Gay


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *