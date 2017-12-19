Selena Gomez’s Mother Was Reportedly Taken To The Hospital Following A ‘Heated Conversation’ About Justin Bieber

It seems that, unfortunately, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s reunion is taking a toll on her family. Her mother was reportedly hospitalized after learning about how serious these two have become in such a short amount of time. Check out more details about this tragic situation.

Selena managed to push her family and friends’ concerns aside to be able to get back with Justin. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, is now severely affected by this whole situation.

It seems that the police were called to Mandy’s L.A. hotel and she was voluntarily taken to the hospital in order to get treatment.

TMZ reported that this happened just after Mandy and Sel got into a ‘heated’ conversation about Justin and Selena’s reunion.

Selena told her mom that they were undergoing couple therapy and that was the moment that Many realized just how serious things have become between the two.

We already know that Sel and Justin have been through quite a lot of things during their turbulent relationship over the years, and Selena even had to go to rehab after their breakup.

So, it’s rather understandable that her mother is so concerned about everything that has been going on lately.

Sel and Justin were just spotted jetting off to Seatle over the past weekend, and according to sources, they also made plans to spend New Year’s Eve together.

Unlike Selena’s loved ones, Justin’s own family seems to be entirely okay with his reconciliation with Selena.

‘I support anything [he does],’ Justin’s mother admitted earlier this month. ‘If he loves her, I love her. I’ve met her, and we have a special bond. I think she’s precious.’