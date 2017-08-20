Selena Gomez’s Jealousy Is What May End Her Relationship With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might be headed for a rough patch. The pair have been seeing each other for a little over eight months, but Gomez’s troubled past is threatening to tear them apart. Can Gomez turn things around before it’s too late?

According to the source, Gomez still hasn’t gotten over her past relationships and doesn’t trust The Weeknd going on tour without her. An insider revealed that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is gearing up for the second phases of his worldwide tour and will be separated from Gomez for the rest of the year. This alone time doesn’t bode well for Gomez and Tesfaye, especially given her jealousy.

To make everything worse, Tesfaye reportedly missed out on Gomez’s recent birthday festivities. Although he tried to make it up the following day, they both appeared unhappy during their lunch outing. All the while, Gomez’s jealously is starting to put a lot of stress on their relationship.

“Whenever Abel’s phone rings or he gets a text, Selena looks over his shoulder to see who it is. It drives him crazy,” the insider shared. “They’re really on the rocks right now.”

Selena Gomez’s jealousy started during her rocky romance with Justin Bieber. In fact, the source claims that Bieber brought out the worst in Gomez, who became very possessive and jealous during their time together.

She even turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with their tumultuous romance, which we can only hope she avoids this time around.

Speaking of Bieber, he recently released a new single that may be about his relationship with Gomez. The 24-year-old’s latest track, titled “Friends,” has a line that asks if he can still be friends with an unnamed person.

Fans were quick to speculate that Bieber was talking to Gomez, especially given how the song was written by a close friend of Gomez in Julia Michaels.

There’s also the possibility that Bieber is talking about another former girlfriend in the song or about lost loves in general. The singer has not commented on if the track was directed at Gomez.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have not said anything about their struggling relationship and whether or not they are on the verge of calling it quits.