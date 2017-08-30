Selena Gomez’s Instagram Was Hacked, Nude Photos of Ex Justin Bieber Leaked

On Monday, 28 August, Selena Gomez’s Instagram was hacked. Some naked pics of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted on her account to the surprise of her 125 million followers.

The old photos were taken from Justin’s vacation to Bora Bora with beauty blogger Jayde Pierce back in 2015, during which he flashed his penis.

The hacker wrote in the caption, ‘LOOK AT THIS N***A LIL SHRIMPY,’ and included their Instagram handles.

Selena’s account was deactivated very fast after the hack.

The Digital Marketing Director at Interscope Records, Kristen Stubbs, tweeted to inform fans about the deactivation, ‘We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight.’

Shortly after that, her account was again up and running, and the NSFW pics have been removed.

Selena is at this moment the most followed person on Instagram. In an interview with Vogue for the April issue of the magazine, she revealed back then that she purposely started to post fewer pics on Instagram and she tried not to get too attached to it.

‘As soon as I became the most-followed person on Instagram, I freaked out,’ she admitted.

‘I had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.’

Selena shared, ‘I always end up feeling like s**t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.’

She rarely shares pictures on her Instagram especially lately and she mostly offers sneak peeks of her new music videos and photo shoots there. She also promotes the new Coach bags that she designed herself.