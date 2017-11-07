FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez’s Friends Are ‘Furious’ She Is Back With Justin Bieber, Threatening to Make Her Choose

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/07/2017
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together, and her friends are not happy about it. Are the singer's pals giving her an ultimatum and forcing her to choose?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together, and her friends are not happy about it. Are the singer’s pals giving her an ultimatum and forcing her to choose?

A source at Radar Online says that the 25-year-old’s friends are furious and believe she is ruining her life. The most vocal critic of the relationship is Francia Raisa, who recently donated a kidney to Gomez.

According to the insider, Raisa is feeling betrayed and said she didn’t save her best friend’s life, so she could go out and ruin it by getting back with the Biebs.

Cameras have caught Gomez and Bieber all over the place since the Bad Liar singer broke up with The Weeknd just a few days ago. People Magazine reports that the couple attended two services at Hillsong church in one day, and they also went to a church event together the day before the services.

After the church event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater, Gomez and Bieber enjoyed a dinner together at Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown Los Angeles. The 23-year-old arranged for the couple to arrive at 10 p.m. after the restaurant closed so that they could enjoy their meal in private.

A source close to Bieber says that he is waiting for Selena Gomez to make their relationship official, and he understands that he has to win over the people in her life. The insider also says that spending the past week with Gomez is a dream for the Sorry singer, and even though he is trying to go slow, it isn’t working because he is so excited to be spending time with her.

The reconciliation of the former couple has been a hot topic in the tabloids, and Hollywood Life claimed that Gomez is happier with Justin Bieber than she was with The Weeknd. However, Gossip Cop says the story is made up, and the website does not have a reliable insider close to Gomez.

Just a few months ago the site published an opposite story that claimed Gomez was happier with The Weeknd than she ever was with Bieber, and she was thinking about marriage and kids.

The truth-telling website doesn’t deny that Gomez and Bieber are happy together but declares Hollywood Life is making things up when it comes to anything Selena Gomez. The singer herself even called the site “the worst.”

