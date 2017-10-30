Selena Gomez’s Family Begged The Weeknd To Save Their Romance — They Dislike Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s heart knows what it wants, and right now it wants the singer who is killing it on the music charts — Justin Bieber, but her family is not supporting her on this wild quest.

When The Weeknd was the It guy in the music industry, Gomez was in love with him.

She was pictured in California, London, and Toronto hugging and kissing him.

Now, that he is no longer the most wanted and beloved hitmaker, Gomez has announced that the romance is over.

The former child actress said in a brief statement that their schedule killed their romance.

For the past three days, Gomez was seen with her on-and-off boyfriend — Bieber.

They were seen going to church, having breakfast, and later lunch at California restaurants.

It did not take long for people to do one plus one and understand that they are back on.

A source claimed that her family is angry at her decision and had begged The Weeknd to save their romance.

The person claimed: “Selena literally has a second chance at life after her lifesaving kidney transplant, and her family and friends are worried that she is using her time to get back in contact with Justin. Her friends and family are not convinced that they are just going to remain as friends. A lot of them feared that she was going to break up with The Weeknd and go back with Justin. Her loved ones are so concerned for Selena because of her past relationship issues with Justin.”

The chatty pal added: “Selena’s friends and family were all urging The Weeknd to step in before it was too late. Justin was her first love, and her friends and family are convinced that he is going to try to court her again and everyone is worried that she will be in a relationship with Justin by the New Year.”

According to TMZ, Bieber will never be welcomed by Gomez’s relatives.

The source shared: “Justin [Bieber] will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her; it is disrespectful to herself.”

Some fans are happy about the reconciliation while others say it will not last.