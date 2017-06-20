Selena Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift Appeared In ’13 Reasons Why’ And No One Noticed

Considering the strong connection between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez most people wouldn’t find it very surprising to learn that Swift made a brief appearance in 13 Reasons Why. What people are finding to be very surprising is the fact that it took such long time to notice her.

13 Reasons Why was released almost three months ago by Netflix and people are just discovering Taylor Swift lurking in the background of one of the scenes.

Elle magazine revealed the fact that a very attentive user from Tumblr noticed that Taylor Swift was hiding in the background during a scene from 13 Reasons Why.

Episode 10 is called Sheri’s Tape, and you can catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s face in the background during a shot of Sheri and Tyler standing in the hallway of Liberty High.

Given the fact that Selena Gomez was the executive producer for 13 Reasons Why and the two seem to do a lot of things together, most people really do not find this very surprising.

Only a few days have passed since people noticed Taylor Swift’s face lurking in the background of Selena Gomez’s Bad Liar music video.

This Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift friendship is not a partial one because Selena has also made some brief appearings during Taylor’s projects as well.

For instance, Selena appeared on stage during Taylor Swift’s 1989 world tour.

In a different Taylor project, Selena played the role of the villain Arsyn for supporting Swift in her Bad Blood music video.

While the two girls’ friendship has always had its ups and downs, the two celebrities always seemed to find their way back to each other.

Elle magazine noted that it is not very clear whether it was actually Selena’s idea to stick Taylor’s face in the background of the scene from the Episode 10 of 13 Reasons Why but there is no denying that it’s her 1989 cover art. All in all, it’s quite strange that no-one noticed until now that Taylor was lurking in the background in the 13 Reasons Why before now.