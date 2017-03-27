Selena Gomez Watches The Weeknd Perform In Brazil As They Become Inseparable

Selena Gomez is a woman in love, and she will do whatever it takes to make her man, The Weeknd, happy. The actress and singer is in South America with her Canadian boyfriend as he tours the region.

On Sunday, she was in Brazil with the “Starboy” singer and happily cheered him on from the backstage wings. The Texas native is the one who shared images of the moment on Snapchat.

It seems that she was having a great time. The trip to Brazil came right after the couple spent a couple of days in Colombia where the 27-year-old “Can’t Feel My Face” also performed.

The twosome has never been so in love. According to insiders, the R&B crooner is obsessed with buying his girlfriend new lingerie whenever he travels to a place.

Apparently, she now has a stunning collection because he has gone to at least six different countries in the past few weeks.

Sources close to The Weeknd say that after dating a bunch of models in the last three years, he is trying to settle down and Gomez might be the one.

Let us not forget that she reportedly dumped her exes – Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom – because they were not ready to move forward with the relationships.

After finding success in the music industry, Gomez is trying to make it big in the acting world. However, the recognition of her peers has been lacking.

Gomez explained that when she goes to a casting, some people have a hard time understanding that her Disney days are long gone and that she is ready to take on more challenging roles.