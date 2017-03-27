FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
selena gomez blac chyna kanye west maddie ziegler khloe kardashian javi marroquin christina el moussa cheryl cole blake shelton kim kardashian mama june nate thompson sara gilbert kate middleton amy schumer kendall jenner tarek el moussa debra danielson rob kardashian abby lee miller briana dejesus
Home » Entertainment

Selena Gomez Watches The Weeknd Perform In Brazil As They Become Inseparable

Mel Walker Posted On 03/27/2017
0
138 Views
1


The Weeknd Selena Gomez BrazilTwitter

Selena Gomez is a woman in love, and she will do whatever it takes to make her man, The Weeknd, happy. The actress and singer is in South America with her Canadian boyfriend as he tours the region.

On Sunday, she was in Brazil with the “Starboy” singer and happily cheered him on from the backstage wings. The Texas native is the one who shared images of the moment on Snapchat.

It seems that she was having a great time. The trip to Brazil came right after the couple spent a couple of days in Colombia where the 27-year-old “Can’t Feel My Face” also performed.

The twosome has never been so in love. According to insiders, the R&B crooner is obsessed with buying his girlfriend new lingerie whenever he travels to a place.

Apparently, she now has a stunning collection because he has gone to at least six different countries in the past few weeks.

Sources close to The Weeknd say that after dating a bunch of models in the last three years, he is trying to settle down and Gomez might be the one.

Let us not forget that she reportedly dumped her exes – Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom – because they were not ready to move forward with the relationships.

After finding success in the music industry, Gomez is trying to make it big in the acting world. However, the recognition of her peers has been lacking.

Advertisement

Gomez explained that when she goes to a casting, some people have a hard time understanding that her Disney days are long gone and that she is ready to take on more challenging roles.

Post Views: 138


Read more about selena gomez the weeknd

You may also like
Selena Flew 3,000 Miles To Colombia To See The Weeknd!
03/26/2017
Selena Gomez Loves Canadians – Justin Bieber & The Weeknd – But Does Not Think It Is Cool For Her Friend Hung Vanngo To Joke About It
03/25/2017
Selena Gomez Visits High School Students With An Empowering Message!
03/24/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *