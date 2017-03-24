FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez Visits High School Students With An Empowering Message!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/24/2017
Selena Gomez At The Cargo CollectiveSource: CargoCollective.com

Selena Gomez is really taking action in promoting her new messages of empowerment. The internationally renowned singer visited high school students in Los Angeles in honor of the Step Up Foundation and the company Coach.

Gomez visited Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High and Alliance Environmental Science And Technology High schools in hopes of delivering anti-bullying messages of respect and fulfilling one’s potential.

Selena told the students she wanted the atmosphere to be comfortable, casual, and easy-going and for everyone to feel free to ask questions and get to know her.

Although, according to Gomez, “most of you probably know everything about my life anyway.”

The celebrity hung out with the students and sat down to give advice such as “love yourself first”; a message that Gomez has been promoting a lot in recent days.

The singer told Today’s Sheinelle Jones that right now she is finding time to love herself, and she has been taking time for herself in the studio. She likes to keep her whereabouts a mystery to make herself feel as if she is very in control of her circumstances.

“Right now, I’m actually enjoying finding moments for myself,” she told Today’s Sheinelle Jones, noting that she’s been secretly taking time in the studio lately. “I like having a little mystery to where I’m at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I’m at.”

She went on to say she is doing her best to have a personal life, one that is not encumbered by constant media exposure and social media comments.

Gomez told the press that bringing happiness and empowerment to young girls makes her feel fulfilled. She told the press “working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience that she will never forget.

Selena has had difficulties dealing with media exposure in the past and has just finished a stint in rehab for drug abuse, anxiety, and depression.

