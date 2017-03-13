Selena Gomez Uses The Weeknd To Shade Bella Hadid – She Is Scared Of Losing Him

Selena Gomez is parading The Weeknd everywhere she can in order to hurt his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

The young woman is the sister of Gigi Hadid, the rumored fiancée of former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik.

This information comes amid reports that The Weeknd has had enough of the relationship and is trying to get out.

Despite clear warning signs, the 24-year-old singer of the hit song “Hands to Myself” is determined to stick around for several reasons.

Here is the main one, The Weeknd is very popular at the moment and is one of the rare A-listers in the music industry who can hold his own against Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, on the charts.

Although Bieber used to like The Weeknd, after the R&B crooner started dating Gomez, the “Baby” artist became extremely jealous and attacked him publicly.

The Biebs went as far as calling his music “wack.” The 27-year-old “Starboy” vocalist retaliated weeks later in the song “Some Way.”

All of this drama is driving Gomez insane, and she will go the extra mile to mark her territory.

One insider shared: “Selena is still hugely paranoid he still has feelings for Bella, so she wants to grind her into the dirt while the going’s good.”

The source added: “She figures that by rubbing Bella’s face in it and sending the message loud and clear that they’re together and in love, she’ll ruin any chance of them reuniting down the line.”

Despite the constant shading of her rivals, Gomez apparently still has doubts about a future with The Weeknd.

The person concluded with: “Selena insists she loves The Weeknd, but everyone knows the guy’s being used. She just wants to be back in the spotlight and hates being alone.”

Miss Gomez is reportedly in love with the spotlight.