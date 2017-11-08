Selena Gomez Tries To Repair Justin Bieber’s Relationship With Her Family This Thanksgiving

Even if Selena Gomez may have taken Justin back, she still has a hard time to convince her family that he is a different person now. She made a few plans for this holiday in an attempt to repair his relationship with her family.

According to HollywoodLife, Sel wants to bring Justin home for the holidays.

Wolves is out now! 🐺🐺 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

‘Selena is already planning the holidays in her home state of Texas with Justin and her family,’ an insider told the site.

‘She desperately wants him to repair damaged family relationships by showing everyone how much he has grown, changed, and matured,’ the same source added.

‘Selena is happy and has a lot to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. She is really hoping that her family will be open and accepting, and not judge Justin when she brings him home again. Selena is excited to prove to her close family how much Justin has changed and become a responsible, loving guy.’

Selena and Justin sparked reconciliation rumors after frequently spending time together lately.

They had a fun bike ride on Wednesday, November 1 in Los Angeles. Later, she visited the Los Angeles Kings’ arena where Justin played a hockey game.

They left together, and Selena was seen sporting the red jersey that Justin initially wore on the rink.

On Saturday, they were seen twice at the Hillsong Church. On Friday, they reportedly went to a private dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown LA.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

They arrived at 10 P.M. and stayed there until midnight. An insider confessed that Justin arranged for the private dinner after the restaurant had closed so that they could have the place to themselves.

‘He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn’t worked. He is too excited to spend time with her,’ a source previously told PEOPLE.

‘He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush because they are already emotionally back together.’

The same insider added, ‘Justin still needs to win her family over, and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person. He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.’