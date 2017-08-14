Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Check Out The Healthy New Hobby That’s Changed Their Lives

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have adopted a new healthy hobby. Can you guess it?

Have you ever wondered how celebrities look so good all the time? And we assure you that this is not always the result of Photoshop.

Of course having a personal chef, trainer, and stylist will help a lot, but sometimes you just have to work for it.

JULY 13 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Selena and The Weeknd are living their healthiest life right now, and this is all thanks to juicing!

‘They’re obsessed with juicing and swear it’s changed their lives,’ according to a source.

‘They bought a $2000 juicer, and it’s become their new hobby.’ Dying to try it? All it takes is a blender (because we can’t afford a juicer right now), and fruit of your choice!

Add some ice, yogurt, or milk if you’re feeling a smoothie instead.

Their juicing ritual has done miracles for their body, but this is not the best part of the story.

Selena ‘has not had any lupus symptoms since the change,’ the source continues, ‘and when they travel, they even freeze their juices, put them in zip locks, and bring them on the road!’

Lupus really took a toll on Selena’s body, and it was so severe that she completely removed herself from the spotlight and even canceled a few of her concerts.

The health condition affects your immune system, and it can’t tell the difference between the body’s healthy tissues and foreign invaders such as viruses, bacteria, and germs.

Bad Liar with the all time brilliant Jesse Peretz A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

The brunette beauty confessed to having lupus in 2015. ‘I’ve been through chemotherapy,’ she told Billboard Magazine.

‘That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.’

At one time Selena feared that she would never tour again because living on the road was too hard on her body.

Thankfully, meeting and dating The Weeknd made an enormous difference. She’s healthier, happier, and the best version of herself with him.