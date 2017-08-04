Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are Gushing Over Each Other In Social Media Love Fest

The chemistry between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is off the charts. This was proven by their social media love fest from August 3. On Instagram, the happy couple shared some photos of each other, and they made it pretty clear that they are fortunate.

The two of them are head over heels in love, and the duo has been going strong since the beginning of this year.

It is pretty clear that their feelings for each other haven’t changed a bit since then.

The Starboy singer took to his Instagram story on August 3, sharing a jaw-dropping photo of his girlfriend with the caption, ‘xo.’

Selena also gushed over her beau by posting a pic of his hunky new Harper’s Bazaar cover, with a little pink heart in the upper right corner.

The Weeknd definitely held his own while posing alongside stunning supermodels Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk.

Even when the two of them are apart, they manage to keep their love alive with sexy date nights.

The Weekend will take the stage at NYC’s Plaza Hotel on September 8 and he has got gigs booked all month.

Selena just opened up about her spiritual growth and how she is finding happiness.

‘Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done, she told InStyle magazine.

‘I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.’

The Fetish singer also dished about her blossoming relationship!

‘You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you if that makes sense,’ Selena gushed about The Weeknd.

‘I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.’

The two of them are always supporting each other no matter what. We can even say that they redefine couple goals.