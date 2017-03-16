Selena Gomez Opens Up About Rehab And Therapy In Inspiring Interview

Selena Gomez has finally decided to tell all about her health and personal life after last year’s rehab stint in an interview for Vogue.

As fans already know, the artist canceled her Revival tour last summer, telling fans that she needs some time away from the spotlight to focus on her heath.

Although there were rumors that she was in rehab because of drugs, according to an insider, that was not the case. In fact, she was being treated for her depression and lupus.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” Gomez revealed in her new interview for Vogue.

“I was depressed, anxious. […] Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

“At concerts, I used to make the entire crowd raise up their pinkies and make a pinky promise never to allow anybody to make them feel that they weren’t good enough,” Gomez added.

However, the star revealed that she felt like that was only possible when her audience was made up of younger people – preteens and teenagers. Now that her music caters towards people in their 20s and 30s, “I couldn’t say, ‘Everybody, let’s pinky-promise that you’re beautiful!’ It doesn’t work that way, and I know it because I’m dealing with the same s**t they’re dealing with.”

Furthermore, Gomez though because it was so hard for her to deal with stress and life in general, she didn’t have any “wisdom to share,” and that everybody present thought her performance was “a waste of time.”

Afterward, she figured she needed help, and so she entered rehab for 90 days, a time during which she was not allowed to use her phone but instead interacted with young women with similar issues as hers.

“You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls,” she shared about her eye-opening experience, “real people who couldn’t give two s***s about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

Although the artist feels a lot better, she still goes to the therapist five days a week!

She is currently focusing on Dialectical Behavior Therapy, a technique meant “to treat borderline personality disorder.”

The emphasis, according to Vogue is put “on improving communication, regulating emotions, and incorporating mindfulness practices.”

“I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart,” said Selena Gomez inspiringly.