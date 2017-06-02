FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Selena Gomez Sports The Weeknd’s Beanie With A Crop Top

Mel Walker Posted On 06/02/2017
Selena Gomez the Weeknd BeanieComplex

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is really down with The Weeknd.

Since their romance was made official in January, the two pop music stars have been expressing their love for each other in more ways than one.

In the latest episode of this lovey-dovey saga, “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer was pictured on social media wearing a beanie from his collection.

Gomez was having fun with her friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, when the image was taken.

Fans are amazed at how relatable those two major talents are; their behavior is simply adorable.

Mingus is the one who shared the video on Instagram, and she used this hilarious caption: “I gotta eat cake cause it is someone’s birthday somewhere.”

I gotta eat cake cause it's someone's birthday somewhere @selenagomez

A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on

In the clip, the 24-year-old Texas native can be seen sipping her drink in a cool manner.

This Instagram update has gone viral because people appreciate how supportive Gomez is of her man.

Moreover, the things that she does never look fake or out of order.

She has always been able to strike the right balance. It is clear that this love is real.

One source recently shared: “It is so refreshing to her to be in this healthy, loving, happy relationship — and it is just so simple. It is all about love, respect, and making each other happy. Selena is truly in heaven, just as she deserves to be!”

Another one added: “She is head over heels in love with Abel. This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber.”

Unless there is a big shocker in the future, Gomez and The Weeknd seem destined to do great things together.

It is starting to be quite easy to envision them living together, walking down the aisle, and having children.

Even early critics are now praising the way they are evolving.

