Selena Gomez Snuggles To Boyfriend The Weeknd As He Plays Video Games In Adorable Photo

Even celeb power couples spend their time like regular people. Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd spent some leisure time in each other’s company and they, of course, had to show off their cute romance.

The man took to social media to post a very relatable snap that showed Gomez snuggling up to him while he was playing a video game!

Selena was dressed in a casual black hoodie and smiled brightly as she sat on his lap trying to distract her boyfriend from the game and gain his attention instead.

The photo was simply captioned ‘Home.’

Judging by their comfy attire and pizza on the table, we can only assume that the pair chose to spend a fun day in, lazing around in each other’s company.

Last night Selena hosted a Q&A screening of Robert Pattinson’s new film Good Time.

Although Gomez does not star in the thriller, she explained that the reason why she said yes to hosting the event was that she is a huge fan of the directors working on the movie – Benny and Josh Safdie.

Apparently, she watched their productions while on bed rest.

Although she didn’t explain why she was on bed rest, Gomez did joke that she forced them to be her friends until they asked her to host the screening’s Q&A.

Selena and her boyfriend have been together since the start of the year, and lately, they’ve started talking more openly about their sweet romance.

‘I am lucky because he is more of a best friend than anything else,’ the singer revealed.

