FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
demi lovato selena gomez britney spears aaron carter beyonce jay-z madonna kanye west robin thicke justin bieber taylor swift miley cyrus drake janet jackson lady gaga katy perry chris brown kesha elvis presley rihanna fergie Willie Nelson usher
Home » Music

Selena Gomez Snuggles To Boyfriend The Weeknd As He Plays Video Games In Adorable Photo

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/20/2017
0
307 Views
0


selan gomez the weekndSource: etonline.com

Even celeb power couples spend their time like regular people. Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd spent some leisure time in each other’s company and they, of course, had to show off their cute romance.

The man took to social media to post a very relatable snap that showed Gomez snuggling up to him while he was playing a video game!

Selena was dressed in a casual black hoodie and smiled brightly as she sat on his lap trying to distract her boyfriend from the game and gain his attention instead.

The photo was simply captioned ‘Home.’

the-weeknd-selena-gomez-instagram-cropSource: etonline.com

Judging by their comfy attire and pizza on the table, we can only assume that the pair chose to spend a fun day in, lazing around in each other’s company.

Last night Selena hosted a Q&A screening of Robert Pattinson’s new film Good Time.

Although Gomez does not star in the thriller, she explained that the reason why she said yes to hosting the event was that she is a huge fan of the directors working on the movie – Benny and Josh Safdie.

Apparently, she watched their productions while on bed rest.

Although she didn’t explain why she was on bed rest, Gomez did joke that she forced them to be her friends until they asked her to host the screening’s Q&A.

Selena and her boyfriend have been together since the start of the year, and lately, they’ve started talking more openly about their sweet romance.

‘I am lucky because he is more of a best friend than anything else,’ the singer revealed.

Advertisement

Do you think the couple will last?

Post Views: 307

Read more about selena gomez the weeknd

Advertisement

You may also like
Here’s How ‘Trust & Respect’ Helps Keep Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Bond Strong After Disagreements
08/20/2017
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Check Out The Healthy New Hobby That’s Changed Their Lives
08/14/2017
Zedd Opens Up About What Pissed Him Off While Dating Selena Gomez
08/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *