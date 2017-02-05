Selena Gomez Sneaks Out of Hotel, Close Ones Fear the Worst!

During her public comeback at the American Music Awards, Selena Gomez was looking for a way to reinvent herself and start a new clean slate in her life after leaving rehab.

However, it looks like her behavior is still problematic and her close friends and family are very worried that the pop star is heading towards the same wrong path that landed her in rehab in the first place.

A couple of days prior, the “Good for You” singer was spotted sneaking out of Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont. It was more than obvious for the eyewitnesses that the star was trying to avoid being detected in public. Now, Selena’s close friends and her fans are worried she may be back in the U.S. partying hard after just returning from a romantic getaway in Venice with her new boyfriend, the Weeknd.

As fans already know, Selena and her new lover have been all over each other ever since their relationship was revealed to the world. Although she seems very happy with her fellow artist boyfriend, many people around Gomez are worried that he may not be the best influence for her.

The new pair made their romance public after they were spotted making out behind some dumpsters at a Dave & Busters arcade in Hollywood just one week before they jetted to Venice for a romantic vacation.

Regardless of how content she seems to be with her new boyfriend, Selena’s palls fear for her as The Weeknd is known for his “heavy drug use.”

“Of course Selena’s parents are worried about her and so are her sisters,” claimed a source close to Gomez’s family. “But it seems like there is nothing that anyone can do.”

“A lot of people close to her just think that the two could be toxic together!” stated the insider.

Is Selena Gomez on a downward spiral?