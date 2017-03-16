Selena Gomez Slams Justin Bieber In Vogue Interview

Selena Gomez is the cover girl of the April issue of Vogue magazine where she made a surprising revelation.

The singer and actress confessed that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, was jealous of the love she has for her fans.

On the cover of the mag, the former “Barney & Friends” star looks stunning in a pink and red crop top, cat eyes, and giant gold hoops.

Inside the fashion bible, the Texan triple threat also spoke about why she decided to leave Instagram, her rehab stint, and her battle with anxiety and depression.

Fans were left disappointed by the fact that there was no mention of her new boyfriend, Canadian star The Weeknd.

The “Behaving Badly” actress opened the interview by dissing her former lover, Bieber, by saying his love and hate relationship with his fans made it impossible for her to connect with her adoring supporters when they were dating.

Miss Gomez was sitting at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel when a group of young girls rushed to her side for autographs and selfies.

After talking to the fans, she turned to the “Vogue” writer and said: “Somebody I used to hang out with would always get very frustrated with me.”

Without mentioning The Biebs by name, she looked at Rob Haskell, the interviewer, and added: “I have a hard time saying no to kids.”

Haskell went on to reveal in his piece that Gomez was charming and had “infinite patience” with the young fans.

The “Love Will Remember” diva also explained why becoming the most popular person on Instagram pushed her to turn off her account.

The “Come & Get It” singer shared: “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me.”

The 24-year-old entertainer also explained why she went on a hiatus after the Revival World Tour: “Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on stage, or right after leaving the stage.”

Gomez is currently in Canada with The Weeknd meeting his family.