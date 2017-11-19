Selena Gomez Slammed For Allegedly Lip-Syncing At The American Music Awards

According to reports, Selena Gomez’s performance during the 2017 American Music Awards wasn’t as excellent as expected. Many people took to Twitter and Instagram to accuse the star of lip-syncing.

Even though Selena turned heads in the sense that she was able to grace the stage just a few months after undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant, many people weren’t happy.

Social media users watching from their homes took to Twitter to state it appeared as if she lip-synched the entire song, “Wolves.”

Several publications have reached out to Selena’s team for a comment. However, neither her representatives or Selena, have commented on the allegations as of yet.

And while her performance may not have been up to par, the 25-year-old garnered praise for her new platinum blond hairstyle. She rocked her unique style while joining DJ Marshmello and back-up dancers for her performance.

Not all of the critiques were all bad though, with several people emphasizing the fact that Selena has had a rough year due to her surgery and recent break up with The Weeknd.

One person wrote, “Selena Gomez can’t sing to save her life.” Another wrote, “No hate, but Selena Gomez is lip-synching.”

Another commenter defended Selena stating that she had overcome great adversity in the last year, and she shouldn’t be subjected to so much harsh critique.

As you may already know, Selena and Abel Tesfaye “The Weeknd,” broke up just this past month, and Gomez has been spotted hanging out with Bieber yet again. Tabloids have been speculating on the reason for their breakup, but no one is entirely sure what caused their split. One insider close to Gomez stated it was due to Justin’s support during her surgery.