Selena Gomez Skips Boyfriend’s Birthday Bash, Spends Valentine’s Day With A Woman?!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating publicly for only a few weeks but it looks like the pair have already encountered issues in their relationship.

On February 14, The Weeknd celebrated his birthday at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.

Although many celebrities were present at the bash, Selena Gomez was nowhere to be seen.

Music’s A-list, including French Montana, Lana Del Rey, and 2Chainz, were there for the singer to wish him a happy 27th birthday.

However, rather than join her man during the celebration, Selena, flew out of Los Angeles, absenting from his special night as well as their first Valentine’s Day together.

Despite that fact however, The Weekned did not let his lover ruin his fun. “Friends were given the password ‘Pepperoni’ and had to keep their cell phones away,” a source shared.

“Everyone was smoking weed and drinking and the place was full of security who were throwing anybody out with cell phones.”

“Abel had plenty of female attention, and one brunette flirted with him before they played a shooting game together, giggling away with him,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Selena hung around with her personal assistant, Theresa Mingus.

After their plane landed, they headed to a cozy apartment with a Valentine’s Day vibe! Furthermore, the two couldn’t help but share their time on Snapchat.

“It’s romantic,” Selena said. “I have classical music playing, it’s super romantic.”

What is going on between the Weeknd and Selena Gomez? Is there really a good reason for her choice to skip his birthday bash and instead spend Valentine’s Day with another girl? Will they last? Only time can tell.