Selena Gomez Showcases Makeover With Bangs And Red Lips Before AMAs Performance – Check Out Her New Look!

Selena Gomez just debuted cute new bangs just a day ahead of her American Music Awards performance. Check out her latest look!

We can’t wait to see Sel performing at the American Music Awards.

Her bangs + red lipstick 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXPtUjUVfW — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) November 18, 2017

It seems that she is taking some extra-special steps to prepare for the big show! Selena just debuted some incredible new bangs during an outing in LA.

She was spied out and about with some friends on Saturday, November 18, looking comfy in an over-sized shirt, showcasing her long beautiful legs.

And even if she wore a ball cap, her new adorable bangs were hard to miss!

She completed this edgy ensemble with rose-tinted shades and a bold red clip.

Other than this, Selena and Justin Bieber have rekindled their romance and are already flaunting some PDA for their fans.

Wolves video out now on apple -thank you to my Bay Area fam @colinseyes A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:30am PST

It also seems that these two are practically living together now. ‘Justin and Selena are moving fast this time around,’ an insider confessed.

‘Justin has been spending several nights a week at Selena’s love nest in Los Angeles, and they have been inseparable lately. Selena gave Justin an extra toothbrush which he keeps at her place and the pair are practically living together already. If Selena has to go to work, she leaves Justin to let himself out if he is still sleeping. They are cozy, happy and things have never been better.’