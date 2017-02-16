Selena Gomez Releases New Song ‘It Ain’t Me’

Selena Gomez is back with a song in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

After making her fans wait almost a full year for a new single, the young singer finally unveiled her new song ‘It Ain’t Me’ on Spotify and YouTube.

The song begins with a few guitar riffs over the singer’s voice, then becomes more electronic.

The 24-year-old singer teased a sample of the new track in early February on her Insta stories. The lyrics: “I had a dream / we were back to 17 / summer nights and liberties / never growing up.” This is not the first time ‘Hands To Myself’ singer has teamed up with a DJ. We have already heard his voice on the title ‘I Want You to Know’ by the German Zedd.

Gomez latest album was released in 2016. According to the singer, she had to take a three-month break last fall to treat lupus.

You can check out the new song below.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s new song comes shortly after her new man, The Weeknd, released his latest track ‘Some Way’ that had many Beliebers raising their eyebrows.

“I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me,” he sings in one verse. “I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah. She just want a n***** like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah.”

Bieber, who dated Gomez a few years back, isn’t shy about his feelings towards his fellow Canadian. He previously told reporters that he thought The Weeknd’s music was “whack.”