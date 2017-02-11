Selena Gomez Plastic Surgery? Click To See The Pictures and Read Expert Opinions

Selena Gomez really needs to stop for a bit and reassess her life. Not only did the singer just come out of rehab but after starting her relationship with the Weeknd, Gomez has been of control more than ever and she keeps making rash decisions.

Advertisement

Now, according to top surgeons who have analyzed her latest pictures, Selena might have gone under the knife!

A couple of days ago, Selena Gomez posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her lips looked pretty much swollen. The singer flaunted her huge lips on social media just to remind her boyfriend that she is ready for a romantic Valentine’s Day filled with kisses.

Soon after, her followers started calling her out on the plastic surgery rumors, and now, top cosmetic surgeons have offered their expert opinions on the matter.

Triple Board Certified NYC Plastic Surgeon, Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS stated:

“The most noticeable difference is the shape of the lips, specifically in the Cupid’s Bow.”

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn't be luckier we cast these two 💜 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

“It could be makeup, it could be that she had enhancement,” Dr. Schaffner claimed.

“Ultimately there is no way to determine with 100 percent certainty without asking Gomez.”

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

“There is a notable difference in the appearance. Presumably, Selena would have used a hyaluronic acid such as Juvederm if she did, in fact, use fillers to enhance her lips,” Dr. Schaffner added.

According to NYC’s Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner, Gaspar Rosario, “It appears to me that Selena had some fillers added to her lips. As you can see in the photo, her Vermilion Border, or Lip Line, appears to be plumped and swollen,”

Advertisement

“This is characteristic of a filler injection where the lip line is traced. I perform these lip augmentation injections using the Allergan’s Juvederm xc and now the new Hyaluronic Acid Filler specifically designed for the lips called Volbella.” Rosario said.