Selena Gomez On Fame: “I Can’t Wait For People To Forget About Me!”

In her first Vogue interview, Selena Gomez opened up about her struggles with anxiety, depression, as well as fame. As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the singer checked into a rehab facility last summer after canceling her Revival tour.

Now the music star explained what exactly determined her to cancel the tour with 30 more shows to go.

First of all, she revealed that going on tours makes her feel lonely and it often gives her anxiety. Furthermore, her self-esteem completely shut down on her because she felt like she wasn’t giving her fans enough, even though, it was only a “distortion.”

Selena explained that the reason why all of these things were happening to her was due to the sudden change, catering towards a more mature audience and not “kids,” like she used to before.

Although she tried to make her audience feel better about hardships in life, “I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time.”

Aside from the bad feelings that led her to rehab, the singer also talked about Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and was very open about how much it helped her.

“DBT has completely changed my life. I wish more people would talk about therapy. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

She also talked about her addiction to social media, especially Instagram where she’s become the most followed person in the world! Gomez explained that she eventually took the decision to delete the app from her phone and now only her manager has access to her account.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to.”

“I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

What was perhaps the most concerning statement for her 110 million followers was the fact that Selena pretty much admitted she’d like to take a break not just from social media but also from her career!?

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”