Selena Gomez Offers Her Mom a Personalized Designer Bag As A Gift for “Early Mother’s Day”

Selena Gomez is always y using her connections in the fashion world, and now she’s doing it for making “Mother’s Day” as special as possible.

Advertisement

The “Hands to Myself” singer gifted her mother, Mandy Teefey, a gorgeous cool personalized handbag for an early celebration of “Mother’s Day,” on Thursday. She even shared a photo of the two of them, along with a heart-melting sweet message, on Instagram.

“As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow),” Gomez wrote in the snapshot’s caption. “This is a very common exchange between the two of us,” she said and continued, “Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence”.

Selena Gomez has been the image of Coach since last December, and the singer and actress has taken part in their partnership with the Step Up organization. She made a few surprise visits to various Los Angeles high schools to hang out with the students who are members of the after-school organization.

In March, ET sat and discussed with Teefey, who was more than willing to open up about how her daughter enjoyed her brief pause away from the spotlight during last year.

Teefey also chatted with ET about the subject of 13 Reasons Why, a series that she’s hoping both parents and children will relate to for many reasons.

“There is a lot of really in-your-face but honest subjects, and what I’m hoping is that the parents recognize, this is what their kids go to school every day as, not want to turn away from it,” she said. “They’re not going to want to see their kid in the bullies.

Advertisement

They’re not going to want to see their kid in [the victim] Hannah, and I’m hoping it’s going to really talk to the kids when they see what’s going on with Hannah — next time they try to make that decision or choice, they remember what Hannah went through.”