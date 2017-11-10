Selena Gomez Never Stopped Loving Justin Bieber Even She Was Dating The Weeknd

According to the latest rumors, Selena Gomez never stopped loving and appreciating Justin Bieber even when she was dating The Weeknd.

A friend of the Texan singer revealed that Bieber was Gomez’s first love and she never forgot him.

Gomez has always kept the hope of reuniting with the Canadian star.

The same source claimed that while Bieber was dating multiple models, actresses, and Instagram stars none of them compared to Gomez.

The person in the know shared: “They are having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else, and they seem happy to leave it at this for now. Spending time together makes them both very happy. For Justin, no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thought she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realize Selena deserves best.”

The insider went on to say that the pair feels like they have matured and know this is the right time to get back together.

The person explained: “Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She has always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right. The singer also always saw the best in him.”

Gomez is not in a rush to get married and have children with Bieber because they have been there before and things did not work out.

The insider revealed: “There have been times in the past where Selena was excited and thought things would work out again, but then was disappointed [by how things turned out].”

Another pal said Gomez finds Bieber is a hotter boyfriend than The Weeknd and is obsessed with his abs.

The friend of the lucky girl stated: “Selena feels so lucky to be back with Justin; she really thinks he is the total package. What she loves most about him is that he is sexy, talented, funny and smart. Selena is totally turned on by him, and their chemistry is stronger today than ever before. Despite being apart for years, things have only gotten better this time around. They are more in love now than ever before.”

Some naysayers that Gomez is just loving the attention that she has been getting from the media.