Selena Gomez Misses Justin Bieber While She Is In Europe; They Are Bonded By A ‘Strong Love’

Selena Gomez is currently away in Europe, and she seems to be missing Justin Bieber a lot. Check out more details on this lovely sweet couple.

Sel is now on a trip to London, and this is the farthest that she has been from him since they got back together recently.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

Of course, they have Facetime and everything, but everyone knows that nothing beat the real deal. Sel is missing Justin like crazy since she has been aways, according to an insider.

‘Selena has been a bit sad since her time out of the US and away from Justin. She misses him a lot and the time apart has helped her realize how important he is to her,’ the source mentioned above stated.

‘Selena just needed to pull back a little, but that has only made things clearer in her mind. She feels a strong love and bond for Justin. She wanted some alone time, got it, and it was what just what she needed. This helped her a lot to learn about herself and how much Justin means to her. She genuinely misses him, and she can’t wait to get back to him,’ the same insider added.

https://twitter.com/selenagomez?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Sel is currently in London for the Fashion Awards 2017 where she rocked her amazing blonde hairdo with a long-sleeved white dress.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, she had a little chat with Billboard after being awarded for the Woman of the Year, and she confessed that she is back together with Justin and that she doesn’t even think that people are really and genuinely interested in their relationship. We wish this young couple all the best!