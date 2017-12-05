FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez Misses Justin Bieber While She Is In Europe; They Are Bonded By A ‘Strong Love’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/05/2017
Selena Gomez Misses Justin Bieber While She Is In Europe; They Are Bonded By A 'Strong Love'Source: bet.com

Selena Gomez is currently away in Europe, and she seems to be missing Justin Bieber a lot. Check out more details on this lovely sweet couple.

Sel is now on a trip to London, and this is the farthest that she has been from him since they got back together recently.

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Of course, they have Facetime and everything, but everyone knows that nothing beat the real deal. Sel is missing Justin like crazy since she has been aways, according to an insider.

‘Selena has been a bit sad since her time out of the US and away from Justin. She misses him a lot and the time apart has helped her realize how important he is to her,’ the source mentioned above stated.

‘Selena just needed to pull back a little, but that has only made things clearer in her mind. She feels a strong love and bond for Justin. She wanted some alone time, got it, and it was what just what she needed. This helped her a lot to learn about herself and how much Justin means to her. She genuinely misses him, and she can’t wait to get back to him,’ the same insider added.

 

https://twitter.com/selenagomez?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Sel is currently in London for the Fashion Awards 2017 where she rocked her amazing blonde hairdo with a long-sleeved white dress.

In case you didn’t know, she had a little chat with Billboard after being awarded for the Woman of the Year, and she confessed that she is back together with Justin and that she doesn’t even think that people are really and genuinely interested in their relationship. We wish this young couple all the best!

6 Comments

Paulstarr
12/05/2017 at 3:42 pm
Reply

How Selena stoped for a clearing that resulted in a sexual encounter with Master Of Spirits


Akosua Asafo-Adjei
12/05/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

I love them l don’t know why. She have a good heart. Justin you’re Iuck to have her. Good choice Justin.


Akosua Asafo-Adjei
12/05/2017 at 11:34 am
Reply

I wish them all the best. May the good Lord always protect them.l am proud of them.Of course she will miss her one and only Justin


Anonymous
12/05/2017 at 8:43 am
Reply

Good lord, no offense to Selena Gomez but I have been with my husband for 8 years, we have a child together, he goes away for weeks at a time for his job, and yes I miss him dearly but that is life.


JP
12/05/2017 at 8:17 am
Reply

Barf!


SPARKLE
12/05/2017 at 8:14 am
Reply

MAYBE HE WILL AND THEY BOTH CAN RELOCATE THERE WHO CARES DON’T LIKE EITHER OF THEM


