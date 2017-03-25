Selena Gomez Loves Canadians – Justin Bieber & The Weeknd – But Does Not Think It Is Cool For Her Friend Hung Vanngo To Joke About It

Selena Gomez is apparently a lover of all things Canadian, maple syrup, hockey, and of course, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

In a new Twitter video, Gomez was teased about her taste buds, and she gave her fans a reaction that they will not soon forget.

This week, Gomez’s pal and makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a video that has gone viral.

The brief clip features the two friends goofing around and showing off Gomez’s beautiful makeup and hairstyle.

The duo also gave shout-outs to countries that are important to them. The makeup artist asked Gomez, 24, to show some love for Vietnam and she happily obliged.

The Texan singer and actress asked Vanngo to give a shout-out to Canada, and he did. Vanngo then looks at the camera and points to the obvious – Gomez really loves Canadians.

Indeed, Gomez’s former boyfriend, Bieber, was born in London, Ontario, Canada while her current lover, R&B singer The Weeknd, is from Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the brief clip, Vanngo said: “You know Selena loves Canadians.”

Gomez not too pleased with the akward pleasantry said “oh, Alright, Alright” and stopped filming.

Gomez is currently spending some quality time with The Weeknd in Canada and getting ready to start working hard on the upcoming Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why.”

Gomez, who will executive produce the show, told the New York Times: “I want to be a part of projects that have value, that really matter.”

She added: “And it’s really hard to do that. Sometimes I feel defeated. I’ll audition for a part that I feel very passionate about, meet with people, tell them I’m willing to go places. I think they think I won’t go there. To be honest, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon for me. I think I look really young and image-wise, it’s difficult for people to grasp. But early on, my mom taught me that sometimes you just have to create those projects for yourself. That’s what I want this to be: A launching pad.”

Gomez seems not ready to joke about her love life.