Selena Gomez Likes Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn And Here’s Why

Selena Gomez doesn’t have a single negative thing to say about Taylor’s new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. In an interview with Nicole Ryan on The Morning Mash Up Monday, the host asked her about The Weeknd and mentioned Joe in the process.

‘Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives. Have you gotten a chance to hang together with your new people?’

Gomez, who recently split with Bieber and is now seeing the Toronto native, said, ‘I spend time with my new person a lot. Honestly, If my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That is all I care about.’

Selena went on to say she was ‘super stoked,’ and that so far, it’s been a magnificent time for the both of them.

Unfortunately, Gomez didn’t reveal too much about Taylor’s new flame, but if the country star is happy, then Joe must have gotten the seal of approval!

And how is her romance doing?

As CI readers know, Gomez has spent the last few months as The Weeknd’s favorite girl, and according to the songstress, she ‘loves being supportive’ of him.

Selena said her favorite part is when she gets to go to his concert with her hair done up in a bun and ‘dance all night,’ without worrying about the pressures that come with her performances.

And speaking of grand performances, the One Love Manchester concert ended last night with a stadium packed with 60,000 people and the 13 Reasons Why star couldn’t have been more impressed with the show.

When the host and the singer were discussing the One Love concert in the United Kingdom, Selena showed a lot of maturity when she refused to talk down to her ex-boyfriend. The 24-year-old said she thought ‘Justin did great,’ and the event was fantastic; everyone involved did such a great job.