Selena Gomez Launches Sultry Music Video For ‘Wolves’ Featuring Marshmello

Selena Gomez released the music video for her track with Marshmello. The bluish visuals show Sel displaying an impressive number of glamorous outfits, including a pink feathered gown.

The music video is released exclusively on Apple Music.

Wolves video x @marshmellomusic is out now! Watch it first on @applemusic 🐺 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:22am PST

One of the scenes shows Selena, wrapped up in an opulent blue gown, standing on the edge of a high diving platform while singing the lyrics.

‘I’ve been running through the jungle/ I’ve been running with the wolves/ To get to you, to get you,’ she sings.

The video ends with Selena standing in a dimly lit hallway and staring straight at the security camera.

This is the first track that she has released since receiving the kidney transplant.

Just after the release of the track, the song became an instant hit as it topped U.S. iTunes chart and arrived at No. 4 on Spotify’s Daily Global chart.

Selena is also set to perform the song for the first time at the 2017 American Music Awards, which will be held on November 19 in Los Angeles.

Wolves also has a vertical music video, where Sel is rocking a sexy pink bathrobe while she is having a video call with Marshmello, saying that she can’t stop thinking about the song.

been crying with the wolves to get to you A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:31am PST

Selena then takes the DJ on a tour of her Hollywood Hills home through the video call.

She just recently confessed during an interview with Apple Music that the track is one of her most personal records, stating that it mirrored everything she had been going through.

‘The song is very beautiful and personal,’ Selena aid. ‘Weirdly, at the same time, I was working on it in Japan. I was going through stuff too, so it’s mirrored everything.’