Selena Gomez Kisses The Weeknd In Cute Picture He Shared On Social Media – Relationship Is Now Official

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have hit a new and significant milestone as a couple this weekend and fans are thrilled with how things are going between the two lovebirds.

The music industry has found its new power couple. One day after his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 20, decided to stop following him on social media, the 27-year-old Canadian crooner opted to share his first official picture with Gomez on Instagram.

It is the clearest sign that he is taking the new romance seriously amid marriage and baby rumors.

Gomez is 24 years old and has dated “Baby” singer Justin Bieber on and off for over three years, it all started in 2010.

In the photo that was shared on the popular social media channel, the Texas native can be seen kissing the R&B music star on the cheek.

The Weeknd began his relationship with Gomez in January and was apparently waiting on Hadid to move on before making it official.

This week, the young model finally answered the call and unfollowed him. Gigi Hadid’s sister is said to be dating Australian model Jordan Barrett.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Insiders have also started dishing about wedding bells for Gomez, who has always said that she loves children.

One source shared: “This is the first time a potential marriage and children has been a thought as something serious in Selena’s mind.”

The person added: “She would fully consider and expects The Weeknd to be her man for the rest of her life.”

A few critics and naysayers still do not to believe that this relationship is real and could last. Those people say that it is all a publicity stunt to help the two artists stay relevant.

It is hard to tell, but if they are faking it, The Weeknd and Gomez are potentially two of the best actors in the business because it all seems very convincing at least from where we stand.