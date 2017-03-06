Selena Gomez Jealous Of Girls In The Weeknd’s Music Videos, Wants To Be In Next One

An angry and jealous Selena Gomez wants to be in The Weeknd’s next music video.

According to insiders, Miss Gomez is in love with The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye, and does not want to see tall, slim, and beautiful models in lingerie dancing around him in his forthcoming visual.

Miss Gomez, who fears another model like his ex, Bella Hadid, might steal his heart, has demanded that she be cast to play his love interest.

A close source to the Texan entertainer said: “Selena Gomez has offered to star in The Weeknd’s next video, but it’s not just because she wants to be nice and support her boyfriend.”

The spy went on to add: “It’s because watching him dance around with all those hot models in the “Some Way” video made her green with envy. This way, she can raise both their profiles and keep an eye on him!”

Gomez and The Weeknd started dating in early January, much to the chagrin of their respective former lovers – Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid – who were surprised to see them move on so quickly.

Miss Gomez and the Canadian crooner have taken their burgeoning love worldwide, with romantic trips to France and Italy.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer has been very supportive of The Weeknd’s career and was present for most of his concerts in Europe over the past weeks.

The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress has also been chronicling her boyfriend’s shows on social media.

She shared clips from his concerts in Paris, Zurich, and Amsterdam.

The next stop for the “Can’t Feel My Face” artist is his native Canada where Gomez will meet his family.

A source shared: “Selena plans to meet the Weeknd’s family in May when he performs in his hometown Toronto. She is so excited to meet his mom and the rest of his family.”

Gomez has been telling her entourage that he is the one and has started making wedding plans.