Selena Gomez Is Taking Time To Be Happy – The Weeknd’s Girlfriend Shares Wise Words On ‘TODAY’ Show

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are taking their relationship to a more public sphere after months of avoiding the topic in interviews.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer sat down for a new interview that aired Monday on NBC’s TODAY show, and she offered a little glimpse inside of her relationship with the 27-year-old R&B crooner.

It was more than usual, but at the same time, it was not a lot. Gomez sees herself as an inspiration for young women around the globe, and that is why she in no rush to share all of the details of her romance with The Weeknd.

The two entertainers have become inseparable in recent weeks, the actress and singer traveled to six different countries in the past two months in order to support her boyfriend who is on tour.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend shared: “Right now, I’m actually enjoying finding moments for myself. I like having a little mystery to where I’m at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I’m at.”

She went on to add: “I’m taking time to have a personal life. I’m doing things that I love that I’m passionate about that I care about…it just makes me happy.”

[Video]: Selena Gomez’s Message To Girls: “You Are Capable Of Doing Anything” | The Today Show. pic.twitter.com/tbtwnwXskX — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 27, 2017

It is possible to read between the lines and conclude that Gomez is a happy woman and her new man is making all the right moves for this to last a very long time.

The music industry has probably found its latest power couple and fans are praying and hoping that those two will stick together.