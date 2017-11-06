FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly The Only Woman Justin Bieber Can Imagine Spending His Life With

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/06/2017
Now that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are together again, we are dying to know how was all this possible. Here are more details on who these two managed to revive their relationship.

 

Everyone loves to see Selena back with Justin these days. But, on the other hand, we can’t help but wonder how these two managed to beat the odds and find each other again.

Well, according to insiders who are closer to the whole situation, they rekindled their adorable romance because Justin can’t see himself getting serious with anyone else!

‘Both Justin and Selena are a little older and much wiser, this time around—and Justin’s intentions are very serious,’ a source confessed.

‘Justin is in a place now where he feels he is ready for marriage, and that definitely played a large factor in him getting back with Selena. Justin thinks Selena would be a great mom and she’s the only woman he’s met that he can see himself spending the rest of his life with.’

 

Sel and Justin have been inseparable since they got back together.

On November 3, they reunited again to attend a late-night church service. After that, they decided to go and grab a bite to eat at a Morton’s Steak House, according to The Sun.

A Friday night steak dinner after getting in touch with a higher power doesn’t sound too bad at all.

On Sunday, November 5, Justin and Selena were spotted out together when he was seen putting his arm around her! They aren’t wasting time letting the world know they are head-over-heels for each other and we absolutely love it!

1 Comment

Lucinda Shankle
11/06/2017 at 5:54 am
Reply

Great bless the 2 of you happy life!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *