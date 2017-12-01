Selena Gomez Is ‘Proud’ To Be A Female Artist After Receiving The Woman Of The Year Honor At Billboard’s Women In Music Award 2017

Selena Gomez received the Woman of the Year honor at Billboard’s Women in Music Award 2017. She got one of the most significant titles at the star-studded ceremony, which took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 30.

😍 #womeninmusic A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

As Sel picked up the gong, she admitted she is ‘proud’ to be a female artist in the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the event, she confessed that ‘I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply … I’ve never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry. I am so grateful for all the older women who have helped us up.’

Although Selena was honored to be awarded the title, she believes her friend Francia Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to her in a life-saving operation over the summer is more deserving of the accolade because she ‘saved [her] life.’

‘To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life. I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times,’ Selena confessed.

The woman of the year. 😍 #womeninmusic A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

And Francia is ‘really honored’ for The ’13 Reasons Why’ executive producer at the ceremony.

Francia gushed to Billboard Online saying that ‘I’m honored to do this for her tonight. I was just glad I was able to do. I’m glad I was a match. She’s standing here and being honored, and I’ve seen her career continue to soar, it’s amazing.’

Although Selena does not know how she can ‘repay’ anyone after picking up the gong, she has vowed to create an ‘epic album’ next year.

‘I don’t know how I’ll ever repay it, but maybe I’ll make an epic album next year,’ she concluded her speech. Congrats, Sel!