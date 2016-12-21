Selena Gomez Is Most Popular Celebrity On Instagram

Selena Gomez remains the queen of instagram.

Instagram releasd its annual year end lists and the pint-sized singer tops many of them.

The singer remains the most followed celeb on the Facebook owned app with over 105-million followers — that’s up 50-million from last year.

Gomez also has 8 of the 10 most liked celebrity posts from 2016. The number one most liked photo of the year was an image of her drinking a coke.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, Gomez was able to snag another high profile, multi-million dollar endorsement deal this week with luxury hand-bag maker Coach.

So how does she manage to be a successful singer, actress and fashion icon?

“She’s been able to stay relatively drama-free, and brand safety is always an important thing when you’re looking at these types of brand ambassador deals,” Krishna Subramanian, a co-founder of Captiv8 (a company that connects brands to digital influencers), told Vanity Fair on a recent phone call. He added that her audience size and long-term commitment to brands are what make her so incredibly attractive to them. “It’s one of these ideal situations where her audience realizes if she’s endorsing something, it’s done at a deep level. Of course every [brand] would want that. That’s the holy grail.”

Gomez is now associated with Coca-Cola, Verizon, Louis Vuitton, and Pantene, among others.

Here is a selection of the 2016 top lists:

Most-Followed Celebrities

1. Selena Gomez – 105 million

2. Taylor Swift – 94.9 million

3. Ariana Grande – 91.8 million

4. Beyonce – 90.2 million

5. Kim Kardashian – 89.1 million

6. Cristiano Ronaldo – 84.6 million

7. Kylie Jenner – 81.3 million

8. Dwayne Johnson – 72.9 million

9. Nicki Minaj – 70.5 million

10. Kendall Jenner – 70.6 million

Celebrities Who Gained the Most Followers

1. Selena Gomez – 50 million-plus

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 42 million-plus

3. Ariana Grande – 40 million-plus

4. Taylor Swift – 38 million-plus

5. Beyonce – 37 million-plus

6. Kylie Jenner – 36 million-plus

7. Kim Kardashian – 36 million-plus

8. Dwayne Johnson – 35 million-plus

9. Nicki Minaj – 29 million-plus

10. Lionel Messi – 29 million-plus

Top Instagram Stories Producers

1. Demi Lovato

2. Katy Perry

3. LeBron James

4. Kevin Hart

5. David Beckham

Most-Used Instagram Filters

1. Clarendon

2. Gingham

3. Juno

4. Lark

5. Moon

Most-Instagrammed Locations

1. Disney Theme Parks, global

2. Universal Studios Theme Parks, global

3. Central Park, New York City

4. Times Square, New York City

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris

6. Louvre Museum, Paris

7. Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas

8. Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles

9. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City

10. VDNKh, Moscow

Most-Instagrammed Days

1. Halloween, 10/31

2. Sept. 11 15th Anniversary, 9/11

3. Euro Cup Final, 7/10

4. United States Election, 11/6

5. Olympics, 8/14

6. Father’s Day, 6/19

7. Paris Fashion Week, 10/1

8. Mother’s Day, 5/8

9. New Year’s Day, 1/1

10. Easter Sunday, 3/27